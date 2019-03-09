ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an Orange County elementary school teacher Friday and charged him with molesting a child.

Julio Soto, 49, faces one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child. Soto is a 5th grade teacher at Castle Creek Elementary School, according to the school's website. He was placed on administrative leave by the school Friday.

Investigators secured the arrest warrant for Soto Friday night after speaking to the victim.

The investigation continues into whether there were other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.