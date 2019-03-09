DELTONA, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued out of Central Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee, the alert has been issued for 4-month-old Skylah Singleton, who is from Deltona.

She is described as a black female, 4 months old, 1-foot-8 inches tall and 12 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Snow Drive in Deltona.

Authorities say the child may be with parents Elliot Singleton, 26, and Chloe Wall, 18. According to the FDLE and Volusia County Sheriff's Office, reportedly fled the area to avoid a judge’s order for the state to take custody of the child. The couple may be in white 2007 Cadillac DTS with a New York state tag FBW1838.

Elliott Singleton is 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds and may have dreadlocks. Wall is 5-foot-4 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She also has a birthmark or mole on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at (386) 736-5999.

Edgewater police arrested Wall on drug possession charges around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Singleton was also arrested on charges of resisting without violence. At the time of the arrests, Skylah was in the vehicle with her parents where police found prescription pills and paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine. Wall is believed to have a history of drug abuse; Skylah tested positive for the presence of drugs in her system immediately after she was born.

After Tuesday’s arrest, officials with the state Department of Children and Families conducted an investigation and determined Skylah should be taken into DCF custody for her own safety.

The family did not cooperate with DCF, and when Wall and Singleton were released from jail later Tuesday, they left the area with Skylah.