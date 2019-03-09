PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue their investigation Saturday into a deadly small plane crash in Lake Okeechobee.

The plane took off from Friday Tampa International Airport at 2:21 p.m.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. while the plane was on approach to Pahokee Airport, also known as Palm Beach County Glades Airport, according to the FAA.

Weather is not believed to be a factor.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, marine unit deputies and rescue workers recovered the bodies from the plane's fuselage several hours after the Friday afternoon crash.

Officials say the twin-engine Piper PA 23 250 fixed-wing aircraft went down about 400 yards from the giant lake's southeast shore, just north of the Pahokee Airport. The plane had six seats and two engines.

The sheriff's office also is investigating the crash and purpose of the plane trip.

The identification of the victims has not been released.