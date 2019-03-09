ORLANDO, Fla. — A boy was shot Saturday afternoon after a vehicle drove by the Rosemont Community Center in Orlando and shot at him and two other young men.

The shooting happened near the basketball courts at Rosemont Community Center on 4870 Rose Bay Drive around 5:40 p.m.

According to an Orlando Police Department Watch Commander, three young men were walking in the area when a white Toyota drove by shot at all three of them.

One suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital.

Orlando Police Department is investigating the shooting.