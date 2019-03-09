ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an Orlando elementary school teacher Friday and charged him with molesting a child.

Julio Soto, 49, faces one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child. Soto is a 5th grade teacher at Castle Creek Elementary School, according to the school's website. He was placed on administrative leave Friday.

Soto is being held without bond on the child molestation charge. Soto is scheduled to appear before a judge on Saturday.

Julio Soto (Orange County Jail)

Investigators secured the arrest warrant for Soto Friday night after speaking to the victim.

Detectives are looking into whether there are more victims.

Castle Creek Parent Douglas Miller, whose son had a class with Soto, asked his son about the teacher.

"First thing we asked was basically, did he touch you or do anything with you?" Miller said. "And he said 'no'."

It’s not yet clear if the abuse occurred on school property. School officials have sent a voicemail to parents about Soto's arrest.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (407) 836-4357.