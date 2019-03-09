CLERMONT, Fla. — This weekend is a special one for a Central Florida nonprofit dedicated to supporting local students.
The annual Pig on the Pond is underway in Clermont. The community festival and carnival raises money for Project Scholars.
Each year the group gives $10,000 scholarships to four students in south Lake County. They're selected based on financial need, community service, and academic performance. Selected students are also given a mentor.
“… a lot of our students are first-generation college students, so it's really complicated to get into a scene in college today, so we try to help them with that as well," said a member of the Board of Directors.
The festivities continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clermont Waterfront Park on 103rd Street.