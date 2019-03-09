CLERMONT, Fla. — This weekend is a special one for a Central Florida nonprofit dedicated to supporting local students.

The annual Pig on the Pond is underway in Clermont. The community festival and carnival raises money for Project Scholars .

Each year the group gives $10,000 scholarships to four students in south Lake County . They're selected based on financial need, community service, and academic performance. Selected students are also given a mentor.

“… a lot of our students are first-generation college students, so it's really complicated to get into a scene in college today, so we try to help them with that as well," said a member of the Board of Directors.

Spectrum News 13 is a partner of the event.

The festivities continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clermont Waterfront Park on 103rd Street.