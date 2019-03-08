ORLANDO, Fla. -- The crisis in Venezuela continues to escalate, with most of the country losing power Thursday night.

The outages have sparked concern for Venezuelans who’ve moved to Central Florida over the last years to escape troubles back home.

Vicente Perez says after power went out in his home country, he couldn’t reach family members who are still there.

"It’s really, really difficult for us because we don’t have contact with them and we are praying nothing is happening with them," Perez said.

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro continues to hold on to power despite criticism his last election was corrupt.

Perez, who moved from Venezuela to Orlando more than 15 years ago, blames worsening conditions in the country on Maduro.

"This is a consequence of the failure of maintenance of the hydro-electrical plant in Venezuela and if there is something we need to blame it is the Venezuelan regime," Perez said.

The regime has gone as far as to blame the U.S. for the outages. But, in a tweet, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the power outages on the Maduro regime’s incompetence and added a tweet that said, "No food. No medicine. Now, no power. Next, no Maduro."

"I’m pretty sure something will happen really soon," Perez said.

Perez, an attorney who helps provide legal counsel for Venezuelans who’ve come to Central Florida, says while he couldn’t reach his family he has heard bits of grim news out of Venezuela.

"Reports more than four children died, so this is a consequence of that power outage," he said.

He hopes his country can get help soon.

"We need the help of the U.S. and the international organizations right now," Perez said. "I beg for that."

Perez says he worries for his family’s safety the longer the power outages go on.

The U.S. and many other countries support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president, and continue to call for Nicolas Maduro to step down.