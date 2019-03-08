LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County high school teacher was arrested and charged in a hit-and-run Thursday evening thanks to the help of a witness who followed the suspect and reported her location to the Sheriff's Office.

Christina Dobbs Lee, 47, is accused of running a red light and hitting another driver at the intersection of Knights Station Road and Galloway Road in Lakeland just before 6 p.m.

The driver that was hit drove herself to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the report stated.

Deputies said a driver who witnessed the crash followed the suspect, obtained her tag number and the neighborhood she lived in, and reported the information to the sheriff's office.

Once deputies made contact with Lee at her home, they said she admitted to the crash.

"I was driving northbound on Galloway Road North; I ran the red light and crashed into the other vehicle," Lee said, according to the report.

They also found her Mazda inside the garage with front-end damage and the airbags deployed.

Lee was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries without rendering aid. She has since bonded out of jail.

Polk County Schools responded to the incident saying, Lee, who is a teacher at Kathleen Senior High, has not been placed on any form of administrative leave at this time.