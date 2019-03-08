6:50 p.m. update: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says its marine unit deputies recovered five individuals and that all five were killed.

Crash happened at about 3:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office tweets 5 dead

"The death investigation will be handled by PBSO Violent Crimes Division," the Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter.

TAMPA, Fla. — A plane flying out of Tampa International Airport crashed Friday afternoon in Lake Okeechobee.

The twin-engine Piper aircraft crashed into water on approach to Pahokee Airport at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was not immediately know how many people were on board. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that one person was missing.

"One individual was observed swimming away from the airplane, however, has not been located," the Sheriff's Office posted.

The FAA is investigating.