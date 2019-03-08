KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County's school superintendent went before the cameras Friday to ease community concerns in the wake of the arrest of a district substitute teacher on molestation charges.

Dr. Pace: Osceola County was cooperating with law enforcment

Support being provided to students and teachers

Substitute procedures will be examined in due course

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Officials Interviewing Hundreds of Kids in Substitute Teacher Molestation Probe

Former Substitute Teacher Accused of Molesting 6 at Boggy Creek Elementary

Dr. Debra Pace addressed the media regarding the hiring of 19-year-old Fnu Syed Yaseen Asher. He remains behind bars accused of molesting several girls ages 6 through 8.

During the press conference Pace said, “The most important thing parents want to know is: was this gentleman in my child’s class?”

Asher was arrested on March 1. The parents from Boggy Creek Elementary, the school where six girls came forward as alleged victims, were notified that same day on Friday.

Superintendent @PaceDebra: "We are all sickened by the actions of this individual... From the beginning we have had two key objectives: 1. Support students and their families. 2. Do nothing to get in the way of this criminal investigation." @MyNews13 @Osceolaschools — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) March 8, 2019

Parents who attended the the other schools where Asher subbed were notified on Tuesday.

The district said they waited to notify the other schools because they were cooperating with law enforcement and released information when they were told to do so.

A spokesperson for the district said it was also on Tuesday when they found out there may be more victims at other schools.

“We are all sickened by the actions of this individual. We take our responsibility of providing safe learning environments, very seriously,” Dr. Pace explained.

Spectrum News got hold of Asher's personnel file during the three months he worked at Osceola Schools. He has a high school diploma from West Orange High School. Before being employed, he was checked to make sure he was not a sexual predator. He was also drug screened and went through various training programs.

Asher’s personnel file show he chose specifically to work with little kids. Two pages in his file show the classes he wanted to teach: kindergarten, first grade, several elementary classes. He even checked one high school class, but later crossed it out.

During the new conference, Dr. Pace was asked if she would consider changing the substitute hiring policy. The superintendent said that was an ongoing matter, and this week's focus was on providing support to the students, their families, and cooperating with law enforcement.

“We’re continuing to reflect on all of our actions and procedures. This is a hateful, horrible thing that happened, and if there is anything we can do differently to prevent it from happening, we will certainly try to do that,” Dr. Pace added. “But at this point in time, I don’t think it’s about assigning blame as much as it is looking at our procedures, making sure we’ve done what we can, and in the meantime supporting our students and their families.”

The superintendent also said a children's advocacy group is working with the counselors at all of the schools Asher subbed at, to make sure kids are getting the proper guidance they need.