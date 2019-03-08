ORLANDO, Fla. — After a stretch of very cool weather, things are warming up again in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will start to climb today back to more typical levels for this time in March.

Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s with plenty of sun.

Friday evening will be cool, but not as cold as recent nights. Lows will run in the mid- to upper 50s under fair skies.

The warming trend will persist into the weekend. Highs each day will get increasingly warmer, back into the mid-80s with a good amount of sun.

It will remain dry outside of a few minor showers by Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will get hung up to our north early next week, preventing any cool air from returning for now. Highs will stay in the mid-80s through the middle of next week with only a stray shower possible at times.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Favorable boating weather is anticipated Friday with seas around 2 to 3 feet.

The southeast wind may pick up a bit in the afternoon, contributing to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

In the surf zone, it will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet.

