ORLANDO, Fla. — After a stretch of very cool weather, things are warming up again in time for the weekend.
- Friday's highs at 78 degrees
Temperatures will start to climb today back to more typical levels for this time in March.
Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s with plenty of sun.
Friday evening will be cool, but not as cold as recent nights. Lows will run in the mid- to upper 50s under fair skies.
The warming trend will persist into the weekend. Highs each day will get increasingly warmer, back into the mid-80s with a good amount of sun.
It will remain dry outside of a few minor showers by Sunday afternoon.
A cold front will get hung up to our north early next week, preventing any cool air from returning for now. Highs will stay in the mid-80s through the middle of next week with only a stray shower possible at times.
Beach & Surf Forecast
Favorable boating weather is anticipated Friday with seas around 2 to 3 feet.
The southeast wind may pick up a bit in the afternoon, contributing to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.
In the surf zone, it will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet.
