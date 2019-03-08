MELBOURNE, Fla.-- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash that shutdown a busy intersection in Melbourne.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Sarno Road.

A car and a motorcycle hit each other in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

Police had to reroute traffic as investigators worked the crash.

No other details were immediately available.