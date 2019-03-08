ORLANDO, Fla. — A female motorcyclist died Thursday night after colliding with an SUV in Fairview Shores in the Orlando area, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Female motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV

Woman was taken to hospital, later died

Fuel spill caused authorities to close road; Hazmat responded

Fire rescue personnel responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Thursday night at Fairbanks Avenue and Adanson Street.

According to crews, the woman collided with a Ford Explorer. She was taken to an Orlando area hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The woman that drove the Ford Explorer was checked out by fire rescue units but was ultimately uninjured.

Authorities closed the area of Fairbanks due to a fuel spill. A Hazmat team was on scene.