CLERMONT, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on a Lake-Sumter State College campus on Thursday after a gun went off in a library bathroom, prompting a lockdown at the school.

Jeffrey Judd was charged with bringing a concealed firearm on school campus.

At about 2 p.m., a "witness" told campus security that he heard a gun go off while he was in the bathroom in Cooper Memorial Library on LSSC's South Lake campus , according to Clermont Police in a news release.

Campus security confirmed that there was a bullet hole in the restroom mirror and the bathroom smelled of gunpowder, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

Clermont Police responded, and during an interview with the "witness," the man admitted he was responsible and the gun was his, police said.

Judd was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

The campus was given an all-clear less than an hour later. No one was injured.