ORLANDO, Fla. — Six people, including two toddlers, escaped a house fire in the Pine Hills neighborhood Friday morning.

7 people live at the home on Bonnie Brae Circle

Firefighters in the neighborhood saw smoke, found fire

No one was injured, but 1 cat of several pets was killed

An Orange County Fire Rescue unit that just happened to be driving in the area spotted smoke at about 10:47 a.m. and initially thought it was an illegal burn, Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said.

When they got closer, they realized it was a house fire on Bonnie Brae Circle.

People who live in the home say a mystery man pounded on their door to tell them their house was on fire @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/DDit19xzdF — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 8, 2019

"The front of the house had flames straight through to the back of the house," Jachles said.

The six occupants — two adults, two older adults, a 3-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old girl — got out safely, he said. A seventh resident, a 9-year-old boy, was in school and not home at the time.

The family had several dogs and cats; one cat died in the fire, and another was missing.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.