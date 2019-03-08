BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Stand Your Ground hearing was held Friday in the case against a former Brevard County deputy accused of killing a man during a 2016 road rage incident in Palm Bay.

Stand Your Ground hearing held in Brevard deputy shooting

Yousef Hafza is accused of fatally shooting a man during road rage incident

Hafza says the shooting was in self defense

Yousef Hafza, 34, is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Clarence Howard on St. John's Heritage Parkway on Father's Day.

Hafza's lawyers filed a motion to have the charges dropped based on Florida's Stand Your Ground law. Hafza maintains he was faced with an imminent threat, and did not have the duty to retreat.

Howard's brother-in-law, who was inside the car at the time of the shooting, testified that the off-duty deputy came at them.

"After he gave us a good look, [he] put the window back up, and when he came back out, he came out with the gun drawn at me and Clarence," Jose Montanez said. "He shot two times. I turned and he continued firing."

Montanez also testified that Hafza's car nearly collided with them, which sparked the confrontation.

Hafza maintains the shooting was in self-defense.

The hearing will continue at a later date. That's when the judge will make a ruling.