DAVENPORT, Fla. — The former mayor of Davenport who made national headlines for illegally parking in a disabled parking spot is running again against incumbent and former police chief H. B. “Rob” Robinson.

Robinson, an Army veteran who also served Davenport as a city manager and commissioner, said the people asked him to run for re-election.

“People who ran against me in other elections. People who actually said they didn’t like me…have come and asked me if I’d run please,” said H.B. Robinson.

Teresa Bradley’s husband John Lepley said the people have been begging his wife to run too. Lepley spoke on behalf of his wife, who was at work.

“We’ve had tons, tons of citizens follow her home. From the post office. From the grocery store asking her to run again,” said Lepley.

Bradley was mayor for five years before she resigned in December of 2017, after pleading no contest to unlawful use of a handicap placard. The ordeal made national news because she was initially accused of using a dead person’s placard. She finished her probation on June 14, 2018.

“She apologized at the time. I mean it’s a long past, it’s a parking ticket. It’s a misdemeanor. If you get a traffic ticket, it’s a misdemeanor. She did a lot of good for this city. Ask the commissioners, they’re all taking credit for it,” Lepley said.

Lepley gave Spectrum Bay News 9 a statement from his wife that he said explained the incident and her reasoning for parking in the disabled parking spot.

“She’s got a lot of moxie to come back so soon after what she did to the city. She hurt the city, we all know that,” said H.B. Robinson.

Robinson has been mayor since 2018 and said he’s pushed for new sewer lines and a fire station.

“I’m running on integrity. I have a reputation as being fair, being honest. As having high integrity,” Robinson said.

His campaign brochure says he will work to make “Davenport a city to be proud of,” “support and encourage a commercial district,” and "increase the police department.”

Lepley said his wife wants a second chance.

“You’re killing yourself, you’re cutting off your own throat if you don’t elect her. She’s done too much. There’s too much to do and it ain’t going to get done with these clowns,” Lepley said.

Bradley’s campaign brochure says she established a “Chat with the Mayor,” repaired sidewalks, saved $38 million on a new sewer plant, and secured a special agreement with a developer to cover $4 million of the new community center cost.

Lepley, a former Davenport commissioner, is also running in this election. He is seeking the Commission 3 seat against incumbent Bobby Lynch and Headley Oliver. Lepley also has a criminal record. He was convicted of battery for grabbing a 19-year-old by the neck during a road rage incident in 2007, according to a Davenport police report. He was sentenced to probation.

Also on the ballot is an amendment, which would amend the city’s charter to reclassify the mayor’s seat to a commission seat in 2020. The commission would then appoint a mayor amongst the commission on an annual basis.

The Davenport municipal election is on April 2. The polls will be open at the Davenport Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.