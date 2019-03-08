WASHINGTON — House Democrats are launching a wide-ranging probe into President Trump and his administration on possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power claims. Florida lawmakers are on the frontlines of that effort.

House Oversight Committee prepping for long fight over document requests

Rep. Val Demings took part in Michael Cohen closed-door hearing Wednesday

Demings: "We'll go where the evidence takes us."

“The era where this White House, the Trump White House and the Trump Administration faces zero accountability is over," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-23rd District).

Wasserman Schultz, a key member on the House Oversight Committee, acknowledges they're preparing for what could be a two-year fight over document requests, subpoenas and demands for witness interviews that the administration may ultimately resist.

Members are stepping up their investigations, based in part on explosive testimony from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that wrapped up this week.

“Mr. Cohen was very cooperative in our investigation and we have spent quite a bit of time together," said Rep. Val Demings (D-10th District).

Rep. Demings, a member of both the powerful Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, attended Cohen's closed-door testimony on Wednesday, where he turned over new documents about a scrapped Trump Tower project in Russia.

“We've been behind closed doors about eight hours one day and eight hours the second day," Demings explained. "Obviously, being in a closed setting has allowed us the opportunity to ask more detailed and more in-depth questions."

"We have learned a considerable amount more now than we knew before," she added.

The House Judiciary Committee kicked off the week by requesting documents from 81 people and entities tied to President Trump. However, first daughter, Ivanka Trump was not on the list, as House Democrats consider how aggressively to investigate her and the President's other children.

“I’m not necessarily interested at this time in what Ivanka Trump has done or any role that she has played," Demings said. "I am interested in her father, the President of the United States."

Growing questions

The White House is facing growing questions after reports that the President ignored concerns of intelligence officials and ordered security clearances for his daughter and his son-in-law, both West Wing advisors.

Wasserman Schultz introduced the White House Security Clearance Accountability Act on Thursday. If passed, the bill would strip any White House employee of clearance if caught lying about foreign contacts on security forms.

“We need to make sure that the national interests of our country are protected and that nepotism doesn’t replace our national security interests," she said.

The White House is refusing to hand over documents related to the security clearance process, as Republicans dismiss Democrats’ investigations as politically motivated.

“This is just partisan stuff," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida). "It’s just their hatred of Donald Trump. Why don’t they focus on doing something important like secure the border?"

However, Democrats maintain they are looking to reveal the truth.

“We’ll go where the evidence takes us," Rep. Demings said.

At least six Congressional committees are investigating some piece of the President’s life before he took office. Democrats say those probes will continue even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller releases his report, widely expected to come out soon.