FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Bunnell Police Department officer was arrested Thursday afternoon less than one month after he was released from prison, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Former officer in custody less than 1 month after prison release

Michael Starvis accused of impersonating a minor, stalking, child abuse

Starvis was charged in 2014 for also impersonating a minor

Deputies charged Michael Starvis with child abuse, fraudulent use of personal identification of a minor, and stalking. He allegedly confessed to detectives that he created a fake Facebook account, impersonating a child.

Starvis was previously arrested in March 2014 by the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement following allegations he posed as a teenage girl, asked for, and received pictures of male teens’ genitalia.

He ultimately agreed to a plea deal 2016, in which he was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of probation. Starvis was released on February 11.

In February 2019, a parent reported a social media account was using her daughter's name and photos. Detectives determined Starvis was in charge of the account after they conducted a search on his cell phone, which violated the terms of his probation.

He is now being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Further charges may be pending, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.