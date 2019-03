TAMPA, Fla. — World Wrestling Entertainment's signature event is coming to Tampa.

WWE to announce WrestleMania 36 coming to Tampa

Event scheduled for April 2020

WWE

WWE announced Thursday afternoon that Tampa would be the site for Wrestlemania 36.

We are LIVE from Tampa, Florida, for a very special #WrestleMania 36 announcement! https://t.co/Bk3N3mPeLk — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2019

The event is will be held at Ray Jay on April 5, 2020.

This will be the fourth time Wrestlemania will be held in Florida and the first time in Tampa. It was held in Orlando in 2008 and 2017 and Miami in 2012.