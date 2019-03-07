SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the hardest things for a person after being released from jail is finding work and resources to get back on their feet.

Symposium helps ex-inmates reenter society

Seminole Sheriff's symposium happens monthly

Organizations offer help to inmates after they leave jail

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office began the Reentry Symposium in August 2017 in hopes of better preparing soon-to-be released inmates to transition back into society.

Wednesday, like every first Wednesday of the month, inmates gathered for a reentry symposium. A place Seminole County prisoners can meet with different organizations offering help for when they’re released.

Cheyenne Sparks has been arrested more than 20 times in six years. She battles drug addiction and homelessness and has missed probation meetings.

According to Sparks, it would be even worse without programs like this.

“This has helped me exponentially," Sparks said. "Every time I’ve left even though, I didn’t stick with it; that’s me. That’s an individual need. I always got my ID back, I have always gotten an idea of what I need to do when I do leave."

In addition to rescue homes or missions, STRADA Electric was also at the symposium for an introductory meet and greet with potential new hires.

“What we want to do is even if you have a small background, whether it be a possession charge or something where you are prohibited to doing certain things, we do allow you to come in and interview and try out with us,” said Shayna McCalla, who handles human resources for STRATA Electric.

Not every case will end with a happy ending, but what the Sheriff’s Office does hope is that former inmates are at least given a chance to succeed when they get out.

“If we do not do anything for these folks while they are in here to affect any type of change, what can we expect for when they get out?” said Deputy Sheriff John Groody.

More than 100 inmates attended the re-entry symposium, and according to Groody, if just one doesn’t end up back behind bars, to them, it’s a success.

This program at the jail began August 2017 with just two providers, but since then they have welcomed in more than 50 providers and a handful of private employers looking to hire ex-inmates.