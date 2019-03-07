FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Embattled Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his suspension, saying the move was done for political reasons.

Israel, who was sheriff during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last year, filed the lawsuit Thursday, which says DeSantis "engineered a political power play that interferes with the right of the public to determine their elected official."

The Governor's Office has not commented on the lawsuit.

In January, DeSantis suspended Israel and appointed former Coral Springs Police Sgt. Greg Tony as acting sheriff. During that news conference in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said, "the (Parkland) massacre might never have happened had Broward had better leadership in the sheriff's department."

Before the February 2018 shooting at the Parkland school, Israel had changed department policy to say that deputies "may" confront shooters instead of "shall." Israel and several other officers have faced heavy criticism for not being more proactive in confronting the gunman.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.