LEESBURG, Fla. — A stray cat who got inside a home may have infected four people with rabies, including a police officer and animal control officer.

Stray cat acting strangely gets into occupied Leesburg home

Cat scratched, bit occupants, then scratched 2 officers who responded

You're urged to call 911 if stray animal exhibiting unusual behavior

RELATED: All about rabies and what to do if you're bitten or scratched by strange animal

The incident happened on Westside Drive in Leesburg.

Neighbors said a stray cat was acting strangely near some yard buckets before running to the house and through a door or open window. At least two people were inside, and they decided to call for help.

"It scratched one person in the home and bit another, at which time a Leesburg Police officer responded (and) was trying to assist and he himself got scratched," said John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

That's when animal control was called. The cat was captured, but in the process, the animal control officer got scratched, too, raising the number of people being treated for rabies to four.

The cat had to be euthanized and was sent to a laboratory for testing. The results came back positive for rabies.

Residents living nearby are concerned that more rabid animals might be in the area.

Karen Weiner keeps her dog zipped inside a pet carrier just in case.

"I was scared, because I know I've had a couple of small cats in my yard. You never know if they have rabies or whatever," said Weiner, who lives across the street from the home where the infected cat was found.

The two residents, the police officer, and the animal control officer will continue treatments for rabies until they get an all-clear from doctors in Lake County.

Authorities urge you to never approach any animal you're not familiar with and to call 911 if you see an animal acting strangely.