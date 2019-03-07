KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff's detectives are interviewing hundreds of children who had contact with a substitute teacher who detectives say has admitted to molesting a young girl.

At least one other law enforcement agency is now involved, with the Kissimmee Police Department saying it has received two calls about 19-year-old Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher.

He's accused of touching six young girls between the ages of 6 and 8 from Boggy Creek Elementary. He was a substitute teacher for Osceola County and worked at nine different schools.

Detectives say Asher also admitted touching children at Flora Ridge and Mill Creek elementary schools during the three-months he worked for the district.

In Kissimmee, police investigators say that although they have not confirmed any cases, it has had concerned parents recently come forward.

Meanwhile, Sheriff's detectives are partnering with a child protective team to conduct the forensic interviews with the hundreds of children who Syedyaseen-Asher had contact with.

The former substitute teacher was also teaching classes at a mosque in Osceola County.

Officials are encouraging anyone with concerns about their child to come forward.

The St. Cloud Police Department says it has not received any reports regarding this matter.