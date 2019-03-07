ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will start off cold, but later in the day expect some warmer temperatures.

We have to get through one more chilly morning, then a warming trend will resume and temperatures will return to more typical levels for this time in March.

Expect plenty of sunshine with highs bouncing back to around 70 degrees.

Thursday evening will still be cool, but not as cold as recent nights. Lows will run in the low 50s under fair skies.

The warming trend will persist into the weekend. Highs each day will get increasingly warmer, back into the 80s with a good amount of sun.

It will remain dry outside of a few showers by Sunday afternoon. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance for rain early next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Winds will turn onshore Thursday and ease in speed, leading to improving conditions for boaters. Seas offshore will be around 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, it will be considered poor for using a surfboard with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

