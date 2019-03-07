ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A mobile home in Orange City was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, according to the Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Nobody was hurt; in fact, neighbors say the homeowner was out of town.

The home is destroyed as the roof collapsed on the back portion, where firefighters suspect this fire started.

Orange City firefighters got the call around 3 a.m.

"The flames were showing through the roof, through about 80 to 85 percent of the house. The house was fully engulfed, so the fire was burning sometime before we arrived on scene," explained Lt. Scott DeVito of the Orange City Fire Department.

About 700 feet of hose had to be used to connect to the nearest hydrant, however, firefighters say it was no problem though since they had enough water on their trucks to battle the fire before they needed to use the hydrant water.

Firefighters do not believe this fire is suspicious. However, the state fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

Fire Officials: Blaze Destroys Detached Garage In Orlando



ORLANDO, Fla. — However, in Orange County on Wednesday, a woman's living space was destroyed in a fire on McKinley Avenue in Orlando.

The woman, who has not been named, was not at home at the time of the fire, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue in a series of tweets .

One tweet features a video that shows heavy fire damage to a converted living space in a detached garage.

#Video clip of McKinkey Av fire shows the damage to the converted living space in a detached garage. The woman who lives here was not home when the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/iODtqWy5Hu — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 6, 2019

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is looking into the cause of the fire. The woman stated that she has been using portable heaters, but did turn them off before leaving her home.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

#UPDATE McKinley Av fire: converted living space gutted, woman loses everything. She was not home at the time. Resident says she had portable heaters but turned them off before leaving this morning. No injuries, cause under investigation by Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations pic.twitter.com/Lv1uKqqcx8 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 6, 2019