BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Almost two years later, a family is still wondering why teens witnessing their loved one drowning didn't call for help. Now, two newly introduced bills would land you in trouble for not helping someone in distress.

Simone McIntosh is ready to see legislative change after her brother, Jamel Dunn, 31, screamed for help while drowning. All the while, the teens that saw Dunn mocked and recorded him on their phones in 2017.

“How many examples is it going to take for them to push the law? This example wasn't enough?” McIntosh asked.

Despite the outpour from the public hoping the teens would face criminal charges, the State Attorney’s Office announced last year they will not face any charges because there is no law in Florida that requires people to call or help someone in distress.

DUTY TO ASSIST: Younger sister of 31-year-old Jamel Dunn who drowned in 2017 while teens watch is hoping HB 147 and SB 800 pass @MyNews13 explains how not helping someone in an emergency could be a considered a crime if these bills pass. pic.twitter.com/zvCsQ5fZmy — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) March 7, 2019

As Yvonne Martinez Cocoa Police Public Information Officer explained that right now, there is not a law to charge people from being unresponsive to helping someone.

This is why Rep. John Cortes and Sen. Jason Pizzo introduced two separate bills hoping to change that. The bills would make failure to render aid or reasonable assistance, like calling 911, a misdemeanor and a $500 fine.

“You always hope that people will always do the right thing, and when they see someone in trouble either stop to render aid or make a phone call. It comes down to a question, should we be legislating morality?” Martinez said.

With two bills on the table, McIntosh is hoping this time it does pass, but she still wants to know why five teens all with cell phones didn't call for help.

Both bills went through their first reading Tuesday. If passed, the first bill would take effect in July and the other in October.