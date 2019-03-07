ORLANDO, Fla. — In downtown Orlando, there is a new restaurant that has a souped-up version of a classic budget meal.

Japanese chef brings ramen shop to downtown Orlando

Owner says he's served prime ministers, Jimmy Carter

There are plenty of other great eateries to try in the area

It's called, "The Ramen," at 486 N. Orange Ave. No. 8. It's a simple concept with a simple name. Its owner, Shuichi Tanida, is taking advantage of a growing restaurant trend in the Orlando area and the nation.

"Ramen noodle (is) getting very famous, like in California, Hawaii, New York," Tanida said.

Here's Tanida's first tip: "Good quality, I believe, and inexpensive, yes, reasonable for people," he said.

Ramen noodles may be the stereotypical starving college student meal, but he wants his prices to be affordable and his service, fast. He also suggests digging in fast.

"Noodles get soggy, very quick, so I really like the quick service," Tanida said.

If you don't know how to use chopsticks, here's another tip: They'll give you something like tongs that look like chopsticks, which makes eating them a lot easier. Or they'll give you a fork.

Three Japanese prime ministers, Miss Universe pageant workers and even President Jimmy Carter have tried his food, Tanida said. He was also a chef at Epcot and at various hotels across the world.

If ramen isn't your thing, here are some other great eats around Orlando that you can try:

Super Rico Colombian Bistro: 57 W. Central Blvd.

Tin & Taco: 40 W. Washington St.

Gitto's Pizza: 120 S. Orange Ave.

Il Pescatore: 651 Primrose Dr.

A La Cart, which features multiple mobile food vendors: 609 Irvington Ave.

Se7en Bites, a cool spot for brunch and lunch: 617 Primrose Dr.

