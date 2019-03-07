APOPKA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting after a man was discovered Thursday afternoon shot to death in Apopka.

Man in his late-40s fatally shot in Apopka

Deadly shooting happened on East 13th Street

Investigators believe the suspect(s) knew the victim

Deputies say they responded to East 13th Street around 1:55 p.m. following a call made to 911. They found a man in his late-40s with a gunshot wound, who was ultimately pronounced dead on scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.

People in the area say there are mobile homes and a rooming house in the area where the deadly shooting happened.

According to detectives, they believe the gunman or gunmen in this case knew the victim, though the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

No further details were provided. An OCSO spokesperson said more updates will be forthcoming once available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.