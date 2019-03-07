DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Daytona Beach Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Nova Road and Ridgecrest Avenue.

The driver, who is believed to have been driving a 2011-2013 gray or silver Kia Optima, fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle has front end damage, including a missing headlight on the passenger side. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 386-671-5366. 