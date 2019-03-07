ORLANDO, Fla. — Every single day in the U.S., an estimated 22 military veterans end their own lives. It’s a staggering statistic, but several Florida lawmakers hope a new alert could allow the public to help curb the epidemic.

Jose Belen says his mental wounds of war did not heal when he left the battlefield.

“I nearly lost my life more times than I can count. I watched children die,” Belen said. “It only takes one second for you to go back to that sight or that memory, for it to pierce your heart.”

In 2016, Belen tried to take his own life.

“There was an incident at my house that had I had access to a firearm, there’s no way I would be here today,” he said.

Belen says luckily his family and friends intervened, but that’s not always the case.

Florida State Rep. David Smith, who served in dozens of combat missions as a U.S. Marine, introduced the Camo Alert bill . It would work with the systems that already send out Amber and Silver alerts.

The Camo Alert would work much the same, but instead you would be on the lookout for a veteran who may try to harm themselves or others.

Smith says some veterans are pushing back, concerned putting their name out on an alert would damage their reputation, but he says the alternative is far worse.

“What stigmatizes veterans is veterans that take their own life, and that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Smith said.

Belen said, “Would I care, absolutely not. That’s the thing – don’t be afraid of your diagnosis. I have PTSD, it doesn’t have me.”

Belen started Mission Zero , a nonprofit aimed at one day getting veteran suicides down to zero. He’s helped fellow veterans like Levitt Perez, who tried to end his life while on combat duty.

“I feel like I have a sense of purpose again, because I was given a second opportunity to live,” Perez said.

Belen says he’s looking for a missing veteran right now.

“Had that alert been available that night, we may have found him,” Belen said.

Rep. Smith says with its bipartisan support, he believes the Camo Alert bill will pass the current legislative session in Tallahassee and become law.