FLORIDA —This weekend Florida, and most of the country, will be turning their clocks ahead one hour, but three Florida lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent.

Proposed bill would make it nationwide

Florida legislature passed a bill to make it statewide

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan who represents the area around Sarasota County, introduced the " Sunshine Protection Act " in Congress.

The legislation would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

The Florida legislature passed a bill to enact year-round daylight saving time last year, but it never took effect because Congress has to take action first.

However, come Sunday at 2 a.m., do not forget to spring forward.