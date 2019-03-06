BITHLO, Fla. — Contractors and volunteers are helping an isolated community in east Orange County get roofs, damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017, back in shape.

United Global Outreach has worked for several years to build up common buildings to serve the Bithlo community, forming what's known as Transformation Village.

Bithlo is a town of about 10,000 people off State Road 50 in east Orange County, isolated from standard utilities and other services.

UGO helps this community, one of the poorest in Orange County, with things like health care, education, and transportation.

Since Hurricane Irma hit in fall of 2017, the progress faced a major setback after the storm did major roof damage.

UGO's CEO Tim McKinney says thanks to Janney Roofing and other contributors and volunteers, the village is getting seven new roofs.

While the new roofs are being built, about 20 volunteers — on Spring Break from colleges across the country — are also at the village tutoring students.