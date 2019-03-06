KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A vigil will be held tonight in honor of Kissimmee woman whose body was found in a motel room in 2004.

Vigil Wednesday night for Kissimmee woman killed in 2004

Body of Kelly Ann Balderas, 22, found in motel room

On March 6, 2004, Kissimmee Police Department said the body of Kelly Ann Balderas, 22, was found in her room at a motel previously known as Breeze Inn on East Vine Street.

Her body was found by a Breeze Inn manager during a well-being check. Police say Balderas’ friends were concerned after not seeing her for days.

Investigators say there were obvious signs of trauma.

Balderas’ mom Diana Bryan is holding the candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at the corner of Damon Street and East Vine Street. Her daughter's murder remains unsolved.

Authorities encourage anyone with information on the murder to contact Kissimmee Police at 407-847-0176 or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.