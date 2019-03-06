ORLANDO, Fla. — A pregnant woman and man were hospitalized Wednesday morning after the BMW they were in was involved in a crash with a semitractor trailer, officials said.

The crash happened on Wetherbee Road, near Orange Avenue, which closed the intersection.

The man and woman were trapped in the BMW and had to be cut out. They were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as trauma patients, according to Orange County Fire Rescue in a tweet .

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other information has been released.