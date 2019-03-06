APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka Boulevard is back open after a fiery crash killed one person and left another injured early Wednesday morning closed it, according to authorities.

Authorities reopened the road after it was closed between Danisco Place and Sugarpine Road.

Apopka police got a call about a vehicle that left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire at around 3 a.m., Apopka Police Department officer Ashley Eller told Spectrum News 13.

Authorities found the vehicle on fire and a body laying on the ground.

"Upon arrival they found the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames ...," she said.

The survivor was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No other details have been released.