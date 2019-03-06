ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be chillier on Wednesday, but Central Florida needs to bundle up come the evening, where temperatures are expected to drop.

Northerly winds will transport in some of the coolest air since January on Wednesday. Skies will be mainly sunny but temperatures will be confined to the upper 50s and low 60s.

These cute characters are helping me convey wind chill this morning. A north wind is making it feel like the 30s! pic.twitter.com/ua6vbeOdw0 — Maureen McCann (@MaureenMcCann13) March 6, 2019

Clear skies and lighter winds for Wednesday evening will set up another chilly night.

Lows will fall to near 40 degrees with some 30s north and west of Orlando where a light freeze is possible.

Thursday will start out cold again, but onshore winds will start the warming trend by the afternoon, pushing highs back to around 70 degrees.

The warming trend will persist into the weekend. Highs each day will get increasingly warmer, back into the 80s.

It will remain dry outside of a few showers Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance for rain early next week

Beach and Surf Forecast

A small-craft advisory is in effect. Poor to hazardous boating conditions are anticipated with north winds around 20 knots.

In the surf zone, it will be considered poor for using a surfboard with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.