UMATILLA, Fla. — State and Lake County fire investigators have formed a task force to try and figure out who has been starting fires in and around the city of Umatilla.

In all, eight fires have been labeled “suspicious” buy the task force. Evidence samples from each of the fires has been sent to labs and is still being examined. Investigators hope the evidence leads them to whoever is starting these fires.

Lake County Fire Rescue Marshal Michael Vitta says that the county is doing everything it can to solve the arson crimes.

“No page is being left unturned, every tip that comes in is being followed up on. Although it's been quiet, which we're thankful for, the task force is working non-stop. There's no lull in what's going on in the latent investigation." he said.

And that's where tips come in. Fire investigators say they've received important information from area residents, and Vitta says they can't talk about the tips, because of two important reasons.

"There's certain information we can't release because of the criminal investigation. I know a lot of people want answers, but we want a successful prosecution as well,” he explained.

When the state's lab results are completed, fire investigators say they should be able to zero in on the culprit, or culprits.