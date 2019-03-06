LEESBURG, FLa. — A lockdown has been lifted at Leesburg High School after authorities received an anonymous complaint about a possible gunman being either on or near the school property Wednesday morning.

Both Lake County Sheriff's Office and Leesburg Police Department received the complaint and the school was been placed on lockdown as authorities investigated the incident.

However, authorities did not find any evidence of a weapon or "anyone fitting the description of the person possibly seen with a weapon near or on the campus," stated Fred Jones, the public information officer with the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Jones did write that additional law enforcement will be on the campus for the rest of the day.

Lake County Schools confirmed with Spectrum News 13 that the school was on lockdown and no one is allowed to leave the school or come onto the property.