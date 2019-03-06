BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Timing is everything, they say, and the owner of a missing Brevard County dog is now a true believer in that.

"He's a very friendly, loveable dog," said Bob Lange of Palm Bay, whose best bud is 13-year-old 'Bosco.’

Lange took the dog in after a fellow Harris Corporation co-worker gave him up for adoption when he was two.

Bosco is normally pretty calm — except when neighbors shoot off fireworks. On February 17, Bosco ran away when a neighbor began shooting them off.

"I searched for him every day for a week, putting up flyers and talking to people, and there were no sightings," Lange said.

Roy Avant frequents the waters of Turkey Creek, mainly on weekends. But the nice weather brought him out for a leisurely kayak trip on a February 26.

He says as he was paddling, he spotted a gator. Not unusual — but then…

"And I hear whimpering, like a dog whimpering," Avant recalled. "And I'm looking around, like, there's no dogs in the creek. And sure enough, there he was standing there on a little spit of land. Saw his tags, and he had a name 'Bosco'. I couldn't fit him in my kayak, so I said ‘Bosco, stay put, I promise I will be back!’

Roy quickly made his way back to Palm Bay Marina, and asked the first person he saw to help — marina worker Reece Hvizdo.

The pair hopped in a boat, and minutes later, Bosco was saved!

"We don't know how long he had been there,” Hvizdo said. “He was probably feeling a little bit of everything at that point.”

Avant called Bosco's owner Lange. The dog is a little thin, but he’s healthy. Lange said he’s ecstatic to have Bosco home.

Lange also told Spectrum News he wishes people wouldn't light fireworks other than on the holidays. That's why his dog took off in the first place.