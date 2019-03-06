FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office annual report revealed the county's crime rate is the lowest it has been since 2005.

Flagler crime rate lowest in 14 years, report outlines

Sheriff Staly cites several initiatives for positive results

Crime is down 22 percent, while arrests are up 15 percent. Violent crime fell by 16.3 percent and property crime dropped by 24.7 percent.

“I’ve got a great team. They worked really hard, we implemented a lot of new initiatives since I became sheriff, and they are now showing the results," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly about the numbers.

Staly credits these changes to several different factors and initiatives:

1) Social Media

The Flagler Sheriff's Office says it tries to engage with the community as much as possible on social media, with many of their Facebook videos getting over 2,000 views.

"I think we do some interesting creative ways, (like) Fugitive Friday Bingo, to illicit the community, help us find the fugitives. And with the jail population up, when they are in jail, they’re not preying on the community,” Staly said.

2) Non-Traditional Police Cars

More deputies are using unmarked vehicles for patrols.

“I created a pace unit primary enforcement. They drive nontraditional police cars so they can blend into neighborhoods that are having community issues or crime issues that allow us to be proactive," the Sheriff said.

3) New Technology

The Sheriff's Office recently installed license plate readers around town. Deputies were also given new tools utilize.

"We also implemented a real-time instant finger print ID check in the field, so if we have somebody that we believe is lying to us, we can take their finger print, and if they have been arrested previously or that finger print is in a database, it will give us their real name," Staly said.

4) Tracking Trends

“We implemented a crime maps program, where every week we meet and go over crime trends and who we think is doing it. And usually within 24 or 48 hours those people are in jail," Staly said.

5) More Staff

According to Staly, the county commissioners allow the Sheriff's Office to hire 28 new positions over the last two years.