ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida businessman accused of tax evasion tried to hide assests from the IRS through a scheme involving phony documents created under his dead daughter's name, federal prosecutors allege.

Lake County man indicted on tax evasion, fraud charges

Feds say Douglas V. Oakes claimed no income for 2002-2005

They say Bella Collina resident was actually CEO of an LLC

Douglas V. Oakes, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Orlando on one count of tax evasion and six counts of making false and fraudulent statements on tax returns. U. S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez revealed details about the case against Oakes on Tuesday.

Lopez, the top federal prosecutor for the Middle District of Florida , said Oakes should have paid more than $1 million in taxes.

Oakes lives in Bella Collina , a 1,900-acre luxury golf-course community in Lake County overlooking Lake Apopka. He has residences in Brevard and Orange, the indictment said.

He told the IRS in 2015 that he earned no income between 2002 and 2005. However, prosecutors say Oakes made $1.4 million in that four-year period as the chief executive officer of Dealerindustry.com, also known as DI and Automotive Capital Corporation, a defunct financial services company founded in Orlando in 2008.

"To conceal from the IRS his financial interest in DI, Oakes registered his daughters and others as DI’s managing members with the Florida Department of State, removed his name and title from DI’s website and from the website LinkedIn, and caused false DI ownership documents to be created, signed, and backdated," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The IRS told Oakes in September 2015 it was taking "collection enforcement actions," according to the indictment. He paid $129,687 of his $318,284 tax bill in June 2016.

But he continued to deceive the government, prosecutors allege.

"Between 2015 and 2018, Oakes further attempted to conceal his assets from the IRS by purchasing a beachfront home in Merritt Island in the name of a nominee, causing false DI ownership documents to be created, signed, and backdated, and having tax returns prepared for his deceased daughter in which DI’s income was falsely claimed to be his daughter’s income,'' a statement added.