OVIEDO, Fla. — Shannon Armstrong has lived in Central Florida for the past 15 or so years, and she says the intersection of Lockwood Boulevard and Mitchell Hammock has become one to avoid if possible.

She's not alone in her frustration. Oliver Dubai wrote:

"There are always issues at this intersection. The most concerning is the northbound side of Lockwood turning left onto Mitchell Hammock. The way the lanes are designed creates regular dangerous situations. Due to the amount impatient drivers, there are a lot of accidents at this intersection. Usually, seems like people trying to beat the yellow light.

I recently had a family member hit at the intersection. He was heading south on Lockwood, going straight through, as the light turned yellow. The other driver tried to beat the light and turned into him.

Hopefully something is done before a person is killed."

When we went to visit the Oviedo intersection, we spoke with Armstrong, the owner of Brickhouse Coffee and Kitchen , located just north of the intersection. She remembered just recently seeing a wreck in the area involving a truck.

"It overturned... Probably trying to make the light and going too fast. It lost control going around the corner," Armstrong said.

She said this has been a common sight.

"There are accidents frequently, I think due to the increased traffic and the impatience of people having to be stuck in this traffic for so long," Armstrong said.

"I used to commute to Orlando from Chuluota, so I used to come through this area every day at commute time... and it has gotten exponentially worse."

The main issue is on the northbound side of Lockwood Boulevard, turning left onto Mitchell Hammock Road. There is only one left-turn lane there, and even during nonpeak times, that lane fills up quickly with vehicles.

"There's so much traffic that there will be cars already lined up in the intersection that you're trying to turn into that there's nowhere to go," Armstrong said.

We counted 109 crashes worked by law enforcement at and around the intersection in the past five years. At the intersection just north of there, Lockwood Boulevard and County Road 419, for comparison, we counted only 55.

Oviedo's city manager gave us good news. The city is in the design phase to add an extra turn lane on that northbound side of Lockwood Boulevard. The design is almost complete with the actual construction beginning in the next fiscal year, which begins this fall.

As for Armstrong, she'll continue avoiding the intersection of Lockwood and Mitchell Hammock when she can.

"I had always wished there was a different way to get home," Armstrong said.