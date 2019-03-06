MELBOURNE, Fla. — A large submerged sailboat that had posed a danger to those using a popular waterway is now out of the way.

Derelict sailboat sunk in Eau Gallie River 6 months ago

Brevard County used grant money to pay for removal

Owner of derelict boat, if found, could face charges

The boat was taken out late last week from the Eau Gallie River in Melbourne.

Authorities have been trying to track down the owner since it sunk in 14 feet of water six months ago.

Brevard County used $9,000 of a $48,000 development grant to pay a company to remove it from the water.

"As a navigation hazard, if you were coming through here, all you could see were the two masts sticking up. This was fully submerged," Matt Culver of Brevard County Natural Resources said Wednesday.

The sailboat was taken to a landfill.

If the owner is found, they could face charges.

Brevard County has removed four of nine such derelict vessels so far under the current grant.