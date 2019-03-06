ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Orange County following a fatal shooting near Pine Hills, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Long, 22, dies from gunshot wound

Investigators say the shooting wasn't a random act

Tuesday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Alexander Long, 22, on Bonnie Brae Circle in the Orlando area with a gunshot wound.

Long was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but he later died, deputies say.

Investigators say the shooting wasn't a random act, and there's not a concern to public safety. A spokesperson for OSCO said in a media release that “the suspect(s) is/are known to the victim and is/are outstanding.”

No further details are available at this time.