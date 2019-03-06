DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police officers could get up to 70 new bulletproof vests if city leaders sign off on a plan Wednesday night.

The police department got $30,000 from a U.S. Department of Justice grant for the ballistic vests as a part of the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program . They just need $30,000 more from the city to get the body armor.

Bullet proof vests only last five years, so the department wants new protection for its officers on the streets.

The Daytona Beach City Commission will decide if they want to go ahead with the plan when they meet tonight at 6 p.m.