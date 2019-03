BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a train in Port St. John, according to authorities.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the railroad tracks at Fay Boulevard and Curtis Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the teen, who’s a skateboarder, was “clipped” by the train.

He was airlifted to the hospital, and troopers say he's in stable condition.

FHP is investigating the incident.