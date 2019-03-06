SANFORD, Fla. — One man is dead, and several other people are now homeless after a fire destroyed a Sanford home early Wednesday morning.

1 person killed, another was transported to a hospital

Daughter of man killed suspects space heater caused the fire

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on the 1200 block of East Airport Road just after 4 a.m.

Fire units said that the home was already heavily involved when they arrived. Ultimately, the home was destroyed, said Seminole County Fire.

One survivor was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, while Todd Fillinger, 57, and his dog did not make it out of the home alive, said his daughter Lindsey Fillinger.

“He had mobility issues he couldn’t walk that well," Lindsey said. " ... he’s a loving father and grandfather, and would do anything for anybody ... I’m just going to miss him.”

Lindsey and a member of the their family who owns the property suspect a space heater was the cause of the fire. So far, fire investigators are only confirming the cause of the fire was accidental.

Officials say the American Red Cross is helping four adults affected by the fire.

The Sanford Fire Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office assisted Seminole County Fire.

Both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Seminole Fire are investigating the cause.