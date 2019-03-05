Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died.

He was 61.

Details were not released but World Wrestling Entertainment issued a statement extending condolences.

The legendary WWE wrestler, who stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 450 pounds, was appropriately called the "walking condominium."

The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2.

Although Bundy left WWE in the late ’80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots.

Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.

His cause of death was not revealed.