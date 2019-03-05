GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. -- A Brevard County waitress's quick actions helped save a customer's life—but it wasn't the first time.

It was a regular Sunday crowd at Rib City at Grant Station in Grant when Tara Swiderski went from being a waitress to lifesaver.

The restaurant's surveillance video shows Swiderski doing the Heimlich maneuver. She first learned the maneuver as a teen lifeguard then again as a flight attendant. Swiderski had a refresher course when she started working at Rib City about four years ago.

WAITRESS SAVES CUSTOMERS LIFE: Retired flight attendant and former teen lifeguard turned waitress does the Heimlich Maneuver to save a customers life and it wasn't the first time @MyNews13 shares her story. pic.twitter.com/0HQ2NqbDe3 — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) March 5, 2019

"I heard someone calling my name, 'Tara help', so I dropped everything and I knew right away when you stop coughing and cannot talk something is lodge definitely stopped breathing for about a minute," Swiderski said.

Restaurant owner Judy Pozgar also had the team trained on the Heimlich four years ago and says after seeing the benefits of the training, she is having Space Coast Life Saverz come out again.

Pozgar says it costs less than $500 to train the restaurant's staff of 20 in CPR and first aid. A small price to pay for saving someone's life.

Pozgar is still shaken up knowing it could have been much worse. She's encouraging other restaurants to get their staff certified. It gives guests and staff some extra piece of mind knowing their team can handle situations like a customer choking or needing CPR.

"Get the training, we need to be ready as business owners," Pozgar said. "We need to be ready and know what to do when something like this happens."

Swiderski tells Spectrum News 13, she saved another life about a year ago when another customer was choking.

Restaurant owners say they have two other staff members working as servers who are medically trained. One is in nursing school and the other is a paramedic student.